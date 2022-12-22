Morocco Players, Offcials Receive Royal Awards After Heroic Welcome In Rabat

Members of the Atlas Lions of Morocco and officials received royal awards from the country’s monarch, King Mohammed VI, following the team’s impressive performance at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco made history in Qatar as they became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

According to Moroccan national news agency MAP EXPRESS, following the team’s arrival from Qatar on Tuesday, King Mohammed VI, in company of his sons, Prince Moulay El Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid, hosted the players , their mothers, coaching crew and the country’s Football Federation president Fawzi Lakjaa in Rabat.

During the reception, King Mohammed VI decorated the federation president and head coach Walid Regragui with the Order of the Throne (Rank Of Commander).

The king then decorated all the Atlas Lions 26-man squad with Order of the Throne (Rank Of Officer)

Also, he instructed that royal medals should be handed to all members of the technical and medical…