Motsepe:‘Why Super Eagles Can Win The World Cup’

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Patrice Motsepe, believes the Super Eagles of Nigeria have the potential to win the FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles missed out was this year’s World Cup in Qatar after losing to Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs in March.

Despite not qualifying for Qatar 2022, Motsepe expressed optimism that the Eagles are good enough to become world champions.

“I am absolutely confident [because of] the talent, God-given skills, and history of Nigerian football. Nigeria is one of those countries that have the potential – not just to go to the semi-final, not just to go to the final, but to win the World Cup,” Motsepe told Channels Television.

To make this happen, the South African business tycoon says CAF has several programmes for its member countries.

“To focus on youth football development, football facilities for boys and girls, amateur football, football…