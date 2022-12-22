Qatar 2022: Argentina’s Central Bank Considering Putting Messi’s Face On Currency

Argentina’s Central Bank are reportedly considering putting Qatar 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi’s face on a new banknote.

Messi led the Albiceleste to a third World Cup title on Sunday after overcoming France 4-2 on penalties at the just concluded Qatar World Cup.

Messi scored twice in regulation time which ended 3-3 with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick.

And according to El Financiero, Argentina’s Central Bank are said to be contemplating honouring Messi by putting his face on a banknote.

The publication claim the country’s financial governing body are looking at ways to celebrate their World Cup win, one of which involves immortalising Messi on their currency.

The report adds that putting Messi’s face on the 1000-peso note is the preferred option, as the figure begins with the number 10 – the shirt number famously worn by the 35-year-old.

Messi and his Argentina team-mates flew home after their World Cup victory and were greeted by millions of…