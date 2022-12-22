Selling Aubameyang Was A Collective Decision -Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that it took the collective decision of the club to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave Emirates.

Now with Chelsea, Aubameyang was released to Barcelona last January.

“Firstly. I didn’t make the decision. We made the decision as a club,” he told Sky Sports.

“I have my recommendations on what I feel we need to do to get to a place we want to be.

“But I do not want to appoint individual players. I think there were more players. It was part of the strategy.

“When you are in the process and you want to move on faster, there are people holding the boat back.

“I’m sorry, but we want to leave faster and there is no time for some to hurt the club and we made the decision.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.