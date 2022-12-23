Awoniyi Gets Very Good Rating In Forest’s Carabao Cup Win

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi got very good rating as he helped Nottingham Forest defeat Blackburn Rovers 4-1 to progress into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The rating, which was done by Nottingham Post, was for every Forest players who featured in the round of 16 fixture.

Awoniyi marked his impressive performance by getting Forest’s third goal in the 79th minute and got 7.5 rating out of 10.

And commenting on Awoniyi’s performance, Nottingham Post wrote: “Thoroughly deserved his goal. Had got into some really good positions before that, without making the most of them. Could easily have had a hat-trick – at least.”

Emmanuel Dennis, who replaced Awoniyi with eight minutes left, got six out of 10, with Nottingham Post writing: “Didn’t have too long to make an impact on the pitch.”

The last time Awoniyi scored for Forest was in October when he netted the only…