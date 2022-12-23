Barnes: Why Liverpool Must Avoid Signing Amrabat

Liverpool legend John Barnes has advised the Reds not sign Moroccan Sofyan Amrabat due to his impressive 2022 World Cup performance.

The Reds are reportedly in talks to sign Amrabat but the player’s agent has revealed that the 26-year-old has a few offers on the table after massively impressing for Morocco in Qatar as they made a run to the semi-finals.

Barnes, though, has warned Liverpool about Amrabat as he told BonusCodeBets:I thought he had a great World Cup but what clubs shouldn’t do is look at the World Cup and say they’re going to sign players based on those performances,” Barnes told Bonuscodebets.co.uk.

“If they’ve been tracking him for the last six months to a year then great. Im sure Arabat is a good player but that’s not a move I’ve heard about for Liverpool.”

Amrabat played seven times for Morocco at Qatar 2022. He has appeared in 13 Serie A games this season so far

