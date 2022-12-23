Cameroon Goalie Onana Announces International Retirement

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from international football.

Onana was dropped by Cameroon for two of their three group stage games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a disagreement with head coach, Rigobert Song.

The 26-year-old made one appearance for the Indomitable Lions at the mundial.

The goalie announced on social media that he will no represent his country.



Read Also: Man United Keen On Signing 2022 World Cup Best Goalie, Martinez

“Every story has its end and my story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end,” he said.

“Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon remains eternal and so does my love for the national team and for our people who have always supported us no matter how difficult the moment was.

“My feeling will never change, my Cameroonian heart will continue to beat and wherever I go, I will always fight to lift the flag of Cameroon as high as possible.”

Onana made his senior debut with Cameroon…