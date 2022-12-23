City Edge Liverpool In Five-Goal Thriller To Book Quarter-final Spot

Manchester City dumped holders Liverpool out of this season’s Carabao Cup after a 3-2 win at the Etihad to progress into the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake were on target for City while Fabio Carvalho and Mohammed Salah got Liverpool’s goals.

Haaland broke the deadlock in the 10th minute before Carvalho drew Liverpool level 10 minutes later.

Mahrez restored City’s lead just two minutes into the but Salah made it 2-2 just one minute after going 2-1 behind.

But City had the last laugh as Ake netted what proved to be the winner in the 58th minute.

City now join Manchester United, Leicester, Charlton, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last eight.

Recall City have won four of the last five Carabao Cup titles and will be gunning for their ninth this season.

