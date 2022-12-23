First Bank Fete Media At End Of The Year Engagement

It was excitement galore at the Excellence Hotel, Ogba on Thursday as First Bank Nigeria held its end-of-the-year engagement with the media.

The event was put together to further strengthen the relationship between First Bank and the media.

Top media executives from different parts of the country attended the event.

First Bank, head of corporate responsibility and sustainability Ismail Omamegbe thanked members of the fourth estate of the realm for their support.

“It a pleasure to be here in the midst of top media personalities and in a more relaxed mood,”Omamegbe stated.

“We thank God for an eventful year. Your partnership has made it a successful year for us and we hope to build on it in subsequent years.”

A number of media personalities at the event also went home with different gift items.

Items won in the raffle draw included; food processor, refrigerator, Studio Blue Tooth, Micro Wave, laptop, Split air…