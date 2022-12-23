French FA Launch Official Complaint Over Argentina Goalkeeper Martinez’s Taunting Of Mbappe

France Football Federation has launched an official complaint over the conduct of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez over his consistent mocking of Kylian Mbappe.

Martinez helped Argentina defeat France on penalties in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup last weekend.

And during the Albiceleste’s celebration back home, Martinez was spotted carrying around a doll with Mbappe’s face taped to it during the celebrations in Buenos Aires.

The 30-year-old even called for a mock moment’s silence in the dressing room after the game.

As a result he has been branded the ‘most hated man in football’ by 2018 World Cup winner Adil Rami, with the Argentine goalkeeper continuing to fan the flame with his conduct.

And Noel Le Graet, president of the French FA, spoke of how he has written a formal letter of complaint to his Argentina counterpart Claudio Tapia to illustrate his opinions on the matter.

“I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation, I find these…