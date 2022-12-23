Gbadebo Floats Club In Thailand, Targets NFFL Club Ownership

Adebayo Gbadebo, a former Stationery Stores of Lagos defender has attained new heights in Thailand with the floating of a football club of his own, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

This is coming after Gbadebo mutually parted ways with Suphanburi FC, a club he nurtured from the third-tier league to the Thai Premier League. His new club, Kanjanapat FC, are in the Thai third division.

“I’ve left Suphanburi and have floated a club of my own, Kanjanapat FC”, Gbadebo told Completesports.com Thursday from his base in Bangkok, the Thai capital.

“I’ve left my former club, Suphanburi after taking the club from the amateur league to the Premier League.

Also Read – Carabao Cup: Aribo’s Southampton To Face Man City In Quarter-final

“It was an emotional moment for me, leaving a club so dear to my heart after 10 years of service during which I served in various capacities including four (4) years as club Director, two (2) years as Technical Director and four (4)…