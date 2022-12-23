Ghana World Cup Star Amartey Makes Carabao Cup Team Of Round 16

Black Stars of Ghana Qatar 2022 World Cup defender Daniel Amartey was included in the Carabao Cup Team of round 16 following his impressive performance for Leicester.

The Team of round 16 was published on the Carabao Cup Twitter handle.



Amartey was in action for 90 minutes as Leicester defeated MK Dons 3-0 to progress into the quarter-final.

He is one of three Leicester players who made the cut. The others are Youri Tielemans and Luke Thomas.

Goals from Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy helped the Foxes overcome the lower division club.

Amartey and his Leicester teammates will now face Newcastle United in the last eight in January.

He featured in all of Ghana’s group stage games at this year’s tournament in Qatar.

The Black Stars recorded one win (3-2 against South Korea) and suffered two defeats (3-2 against Portugal and 2-0 against Uruguay) at the group stage.

