‘Gvardiol Was The Best Centre Back At The World Cup’ – Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has heaped praises on Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol describing him as the best centre back at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gvardiol was outstanding at the just concluded Mundial in Qatar marshalling Croatia’s defence as they finished third.

Speaking on FIVE’S YouTube channel Ferdinand praised Gvardiol’s impact in Qatar.

“I think Gvardiol was my favorite centre back at the World Cup,” Ferdinand said.

“He’s young, he’s 20 years old, to come and perform the way he did, so mature, so calm. He’s really good on the ball in the early stages coming out a lot.”

Gvardiol started all of Croatia’s seven matches at Qatar 2022 and he scored once.

Croatia won the bronze medal after a 2-1 win over Morocco in the third place match on December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

