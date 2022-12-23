Infinix #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge Winner 2nd Best Africa

With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are & what they stand for and that’s what they set out to achieve when they called for entries for the #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge.

With the launch of the Infinix Note 11 in 2021, the brand challenged its users to dare to play big in their respective fields and a social media challenge tagged #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge promised a ₦500, 000 cash prize for the winner.

Samson Omotosho’s participation in the #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge, which played a vital part in helping him reach career milestones in skating, made the Note series from Infinix an even larger deal than usual.

How it all started

Samson Omotosho, known as @iamsupatosh on Instagram, amongst others jumped on the #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge and…