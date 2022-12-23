Is Messi Entitle To Win Next Year’s Super Ballon d’Or?

After an eventful year that saw Lionel Messi lead Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, there is this believe that the former Barcelona star will be awarded the Super Ballon d’Or.

Having won the Ballon d’Or seven times, Messi could be following in the footprint of Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano, who won the award.

Recall that the accolade was only awarded once, back in 1989 when the France Football magazine was celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Di Stefano was awarded the most prestigious individual honor in football after he made an impressive 308 goals for Real Madrid from 1956-1960, resulting in the team’s five consecutive European Cup wins.

Since his senior team debut with Barcelona in 2003, Lionel Messi’s success has been extraordinary. The Argentine skipper added the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy to his expansive trophy collection, having won every honor possible: league championship, league cup, UEFA Champions League, Copa America, and now the World…