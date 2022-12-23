Maja Excited After Receiving Ligue 2 Player Of The Month Award

Nigeria forward, Josh Maja has expressed his excitement after receiving the Ligue 2 Player of the Month award for October.

Maja beat Le Havre’s Gautier Lloris and Julien Maggiotti of Stade Levallois to the individual award.

The 23-year-old was on target twice in four league appearances for Les Girondis in the month.

“First of all, thank you all for your support, thank you to the coaches, thank you all for the involvement you put in training and during matches,”Maja told the club’s official website.

“We still have work. It’s only a small part of the job, but we know what we want at the end of the season. So, thank you very much for this trophy.”

Maja has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions for his club this season.

