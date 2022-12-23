Morocco’s Achievement Will Spur Eagles To Glory In

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has revealed that the Super Eagles will be spurred by Morocco’s unprecedented achievement at the just concluded 2022 World Cup and aim for glory at the 2026 World Cup.

Aikhoumogbe stated this on the backdrop of the Atlas Lions’ feat in Qatar where the team became the first African team to reach the semi finals of the World Cup.

Recall that Morocco defeated teams such as Belgium, Spain and Portugal before losing to France 2-0 in the semi finals. They also failed to overcome Croatia in the Third-Place Match as well.

However, Aikhoumogbe in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that it was painful the Super Eagles failed to qualify for Qatar and that the team will be spurred by Morocco’s achievement at the World Cup.

He also urged the players to show commitment and hunger whenever they are invited to represent their fatherland.

“I am really delighted with the achievement of Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. I am…