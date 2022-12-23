Onuachu: I Want To Play In a Big League

Paul Onuachu hopes he will get the chance to play in one of Europe’s top leagues soon.

Onuachu has performed consistently for Genk for the past three seasons.

The Nigeria international scored 33 goals in 38 league appearances during the 2020/21 season.

Last season, he netted 21 times in 35 league outings for the Smurfs.

The 28-year-old has already scored 14 goals in 16 games across all competitions for the Belgian Pro League outfit this term.

Onuachu has been linked with a move to a number of Europe top clubs and he is looking to make the big leap soon.

Read Also: Exclusive: Ex-Stationery Stores Defender Gbadebo Floats Club In Thailand

“I score a lot, I like being here. But: if there is an interesting offer this winter or next summer, we will look at it together with Genk. Because I still dream of playing in a big league”, he told HLN.

“Who knows, anything can happen in football. But I’m still very happy at KRC Genk and I don’t necessarily have to leave.

“You…