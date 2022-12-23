Southampton To Face Man City In Quarter-final

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo’s Southampton will take on Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The draw for the last eight was made after Thursday’s round of 16 tie between City and Liverpool which the former won 3-2 at the Etihad.

The duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will travel to St. James’ Park as Leicester City will be guests to Newcastle United.

And in other Carabao Cup quarter-final draw Nottingham Forest with Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis will entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United will take on Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford.

To get to the quarter-final Awoniyi was among the goals as he helped Forest overcome Blackburn Rovers 4-1, while Leicester with Iheanacho in action, beat MK Dons 3-1.

The quarter-finals will be played on 10 January, 2023.

2022/23 Carabao Cup quarter-final ties:

Manchester United v Charlton Athletic

Southampton v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle…