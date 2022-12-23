Super Eagles Drop Three Places In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles dropped three places in the latest monthly ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Thursday.

The ranking was released on the official website of the world soccer governing body on Thursday.

The three-time African champions dropped from 32nd to 35th position in the world.

Jose Peseiro’s side although maintained their position among the top five teams in Africa, they however slipped from fourth to fifth position.

Read Also: Awoniyi Gets Very Good Rating In Nottingham Forest’s Carabao Cup Win Vs Blackburn

The Atlas Lions of Morocco moved to top position on the ranking in Africa following their impressive performance at the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Terangha Lions of Senegal dropped to second position on the continent with Tunisia remaining in third position, while the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon jumped to fourth position.

Newly crowned world champions, Argentina are now ranked second, with…