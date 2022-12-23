U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles To Face Hosts Egypt , Senegal, Mozambique In Group A

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been drawn in a tough group along with hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal for the 2023 CAF U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Group A matches will be played in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

The Flying Eagles are seven- time champions of the biennial competition.

Group B has Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo.

Games in the group will be played in Ismaila.

Alexandria will host Group C teams; Gambia, Tunisia, Benin Republic and Zambia.

The top two teams in each group will proceed to the quarter- finals,

while two third best losers will also advance.

The four semifinalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Indonesia.

The competition will run from February 18 to March 12.

By Adeboye Amosu

