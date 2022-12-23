Why Chelsea Must Replace Mendy With Martinez

Former England international, Joe Cole has advised Chelsea to sign Argentina World Cup winning goalkeeper, Emi Martinez as replacement for Edouard Mendy.

Martinez, 30, played a pivotal role in Argentina’s third-ever world title win, saving penalties in shootouts against Holland and finalists France.

He also picked up the Golden Glove.

The former England international told the All to Play For podcast: “Martinez for me.

“I watched him, he didn’t have that many shots to face because they were so good in front of him, but you know what he is good at?

“Crossing, commanding, and you know he’s connected to his back four.

“In the big moments, he delivered.

“If I’m Chelsea I am tabling a bid for him now. I think he was outstanding.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.