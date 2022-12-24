Aston Villa Capable Of Overcoming Liverpool –Emery

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says he’s confident the team can shock Liverpool ahead of Boxing Day Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Recall that the Reds take on Villa in their first Premier League fixture since the World Cup, as they look to climb the table.

Jurgen Klopp ‘s side are currently in sixth place and seven points adrift of the top four spots with a game in hand.

“I started playing against them in 2016 in the Europa League final during their first season with Jurgen Klopp. We won a very good match,” said Emery, in his press conference.

“Since then, I lost. I haven’t won again – sometimes a draw with Arsenal – but it’s always a very difficult match against them.

“They’re a difficult team with the amazing way they play. Last year, I played against them with Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals and we lost two times.

“On Boxing Day, I think it’s going to be different. They started the league with some doubts; they have 22 points and…