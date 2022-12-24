Egypt Line Up Zambia Friendly For Flying Eagles

Hosts Egypt will face Zambia in two back-to-back friendlies ahead of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Young Pharaohs were drawn in Group A along with Mozambique, Senegal and Nigeria on Friday.

Mahmoud Gaber’s men are currently holding a training camp ahead of the competition.

The North Africans will open their campaign against Mozambique at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, January 19.

Egypt’s will be chasing a title in the competition and the first since the Pharaohs were crowned African champions in 2013.

The tournament also acts as the African qualifiers for the 2023 U20 FIFA World Cup, with the top 4 nations will reach the World Cup in Indonesia.

