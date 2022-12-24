Ex-Brazil Coach Tite Robbed On Streets Of Rio de Janeiro

Former Brazil head coach Tite has allegedly been robbed in Rio de Janeiro.

According to reports in Brazil Tite was out walking at 6am when he was targeted by the thief.

He was reportedly robbed of a chain – before the individual then complained and blasted him over Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup.

Tite, 61, had been in charge of the Samba Boys since 2016 and led them to Copa America success three years ago.

He has just returned to his homeland after leading them to the last-eight of the World Cup.

However, their hopes of becoming record six-time world champions was ended by Croatia in a penalty shoot-out.

Following the shock ouster against Croatia, Tite called time on his position as head coach.

Now things have reportedly got much worse for Tite after an incident at 6am – although it seems that he did escape without injury.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…