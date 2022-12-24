‘Fernandez’s Style Of Play Will Suit Liverpool’ —Barnes

Former England forward, John Barnes has hailed Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez’s prowess amidst links to Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window.

The Argentine midfielder who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and bagged the young player of the tournament award is reportedly on the radar of the Premier League giants.

In an interview with Bonuscodebets.co.uk, Barnes hailed the youngster’s abilities and posits that he’ll be a good deal for Liverpool.

“He’s a very aggressive, hard working midfield player which suits Liverpool but may not suit Man City or Arsenal,” Barnes said.

“He’s combative and has good technique. He’s not a David Silva or Kevin De Bruyne which is what Man City want but he will suit us.”

Fernandez participated in seven games at Qatar 2022 and got one goal with an assist in the tournament.

Argentina overcame France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw at full-time.

Albiceleste (Sky Blue) won the FIFA World Cup in the Argentina ’78,…