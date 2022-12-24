‘Hopefully We Can See Mbappe In Real Madrid’

Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal says he hopes to see Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid in the future.

Mbappe was thrust into the spotlight at the recently concluded World Cup as he won the golden boot after scoring eight goals in seven games at the showpiece.

In an interview with Diario AS as quoted by Sportskeeda, Nadal who is an honorary member of Real Madrid posited that Mbappe could join Los Blancos in the future despite his decision to snub the Laliga champions last summer.

“Hopefully we can see him in (Real) Madrid in the future,” Nadal said.

“I would like Kylian to be there this year, but even so, Real Madrid is in a privileged position in all competitions playing fantastic football for me.”

Also Read: 2022 World Cup: Richarlison’s Strike Against Serbia Voted Goal Of The Tournament

Mbappe has 66 games for the French national team and has scored 36 times.

He has netted 21 goals and picked up five assists after 25 games played for Paris Saint-Germain this season so…