Infinix Unforgettable World Cup Experience

World Cup has come to an end and so has the exciting partnership between Infinix Nigeria and Peel Aston Global. The Infinix Inside Qatar Experience was designed to give Nigerians the experience of the Qatar 2022 world cup. The brand partnership featured other brands like The Good Beach, Qatar Airways, Munch It, Domino’s, and more.

It started with a kick-off beach football tournament between participating brands at the luxurious private beach, the Good Beach Victoria Island, Lagos.

This was followed up by a 30-day Good Beach Experience with free tickets and gift items for Infinix fans and other beach attendees. Other side activities fans got to enjoy at the viewing center include; extreme water sports, music performances, Jet Ski, kayaking, surfing, boat ride, trampoline, and a beach party.

Infinix also ran the Explore Qatar with Zero 20 sales promo where Ayodeji Abiola won a free all-expense paid trip to watch the semifinals live in Qatar. This winner even got to see…