Lloris, Kane Will Shrug Off 2022 World Cup Disappointment

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has revealed that the duo of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris will shrug off the disappointment of 2022 World Cup in Qatar and focus on helping the club this season.

Recall that Kane’s last minute penalty miss against France, cost England a place in the semi final of the tournament. While Lloris’s France were defeated in the final of the game via penalty shootouts against Argentina.

However, Conte is confident of Kane and Lloris’ mental state after returning from a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Conte said, “No, honestly because we’re talking about a world-class striker but at the same time, you know football is this. Football you can have exciting moments and you can also have moment where you are a bit disappointed because you missed a penalty, the second penalty as the first he scored. But me, when I was a player I never missed a penalty because I didn’t kick. Never! Because I was a real disaster at it. But with a penalty I lost a World Cup…