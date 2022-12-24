Nadal: I Was Moved To Tears After Messi Lifted 2022 World Cup

Tennis star, Rafael Nadal has disclosed that he was moved to tears seeing Lionel Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time.

Recall that Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory, winning the FIFA Golden Ball as the best player at the tournament, as his 7 goals and 3 assists were vital to La Albiceleste’s glory.

The Spaniard revealed his excitement in an interview where he stated that Messi finally winning the World Cup on his fifth attempt made him full of emotion.

He said, ”Messi lifting the World Cup made me happy. That someone so great culminates with a title that was missing, of this calibre, with all that it means for Argentina, it seemed fair to me,” Nadal said.

“I enjoyed it and I was moved. Without siding with Argentina, when Messi scored the third goal tears came to my eyes.

“It was because of the emotion of seeing someone so great achieve what was missing, having suffered so much to achieve it.“

