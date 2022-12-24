Pogba’s Brother Released From Prison

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias has been released from prison after being arrested and charged over an alleged extortion plot against his former Manchester United star.

Mathias, 32, had been in pre-trial custody since his arrest in September.

According to Le Parisien Mathias had been freed, before his lawyer confirmed to French TV channel BFMTV that his client had indeed been released.

It is claimed the terms of his release mean he is banned from contacting Paul and his mother.

He is also not allowed to leave France or use any form of social media.

Mathias, who has played for Crawley Town, Wrexham and Crewe, had an initial request to be released rejected in September.

He is one of five people under investigation.

Former United midfielder Paul claimed in August he was the victim of an £11million blackmail plot.

Mathias has insisted he is innocent.

He has now been released after being held on the…