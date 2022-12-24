PSG Interested In Manchester United Midfield Star

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Fred.

The 29-year-old who featured for Brazil at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, has had inconsistent appearances in the United starting XI this season, but has still featured 17 times.

His contract at Old Trafford was set to expire at the end of the season, but an extra year was triggered by the club.



And according to the Sun, PSG are keen to make a move for the Brazilian.

They are said to be long-term admirers of Fred, who joined United back in 2018.

PSG want to add him to their midfield, but his current club would not let him go for anything below £30million.

Fred has been a regular in the United midfield since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk four years ago.

However, the signings of Fred’s compatriot Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the summer have seen him make just four Premier League starts this term.

