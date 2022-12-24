Top Four Remains Man United Priority

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has confessed that he’s under immense pressure to finish in the Premier League top four.

The Dutch tactician acknowledged the task at hand but insisted his team were prepared for the challenge.

Recall that the Red Devils are currently in fifth place, three points behind Tottenham in fourth with a game in hand but with a far inferior goal difference.

But according to him, the Red Devils will be in battle alongside seven or eight clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle.

“We are aware [of the need to fight for a top-four place].

“The competition is tough. But I think it counts for all of the seven or eight clubs who are competing for the top four.

“I get it and I understand it [the pressure]. This is also the same for the manager of Chelsea and for Newcastle United,” Ten Hag told reporters.

