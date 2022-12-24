Wike Redeems $20,000 Pledge To Rivers United Players For NPFL Title Win

Players and officials of Rivers United have received $20,000 each promised them for winning the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League title.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike made the promise after the club claimed the title after a rigorous campaign.

Stanley Eguma’s side fought off stiff challenge from Plateau United to win the title for the first time in the history of the club.

Read Also: Cole: Why Chelsea Must Replace Mendy With Martinez

“Governor Nyesom Wike redeems $20,000 pledge to each player and official of Rivers United for emerging champions of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League,” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

The players however missed out on making more money after failing to make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

They however redeemed themselves by claiming a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Port Harcourt will look to become the first Nigerian club to win the…