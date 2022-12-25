Aina Back in Action For Torino Late January

Torino defender Ola Aina is not expected to step on the pitch again until late January 2023.

The Nigeria international has been missing in action since sustaining an injury in Torino’s away win against Udinese in October.

Aina was on target in game, his first goal of the campaign.



According to Sosfanta, the left-back will be available for selection against Verona on January 28.

Aina will miss the games against Verona, Salernitana, AC Milan, Spezia, and Fiorentina.

His future at the club remain uncertain with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

He has made 10 league appearances for the Turin club this season.

