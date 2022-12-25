Black Galaxies Arrive Cairo For Pre-CHAN Training Tour

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have arrived in Cairo, Egypt where they will continue preparations for 2023 African Nations Championship( CHAN) tournament which will hold in Algeria in January, 2023.

Recall the Black Galaxies ousted the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria on penalties in the playoffs to qualify for next year’s CHAN.

A delegation made up of 25 players, Technical staff and management members left Accra on December 24 and arrived in Cairo on December 25, 2022.

Coach Annor Walker’s side have been camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram since November and will step up preparations during their 18-days stay in Cairo.

The team will play a number of friendly matches in Cairo before travelling to Algeria for the biennial championship which will commence on January 13.

Ghana’s Black Galaxies are in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco in Group C.

The Black Galaxies who have been absent from the tournament since 2014 will announce…