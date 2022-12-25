EPL: Nketiah Can’t Lead Arsenal’s Attack For A Title Challenge -Merson Warns

Arsenal hero Paul Merson has warned that Eddie Nketiah can’t be relied on if the Gunners must maintain their quest of winning the Premier League title.

While Mikel Arteta’s side can move eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table if they beat West Ham on Boxing Day, Merson thinks they’ll struggle to even make the top four without properly replacing the Brazilian.

“It’s a massive worry for Arsenal that they’re now relying on an out-of-form Eddie Nketiah when the Premier League returns,” he wrote in the Daily Star.

“They could go eight points clear if they beat West Ham before Manchester City play a game and you still wouldn’t fancy them to win the title without Gabriel Jesus.

“It’s hard because even though he doesn’t score an awful lot of goals, he is still so effective. If he’s out for three months, I’d be shocked if they got in the top four.

“Without being horrible, what Premier League team does Eddie Nketiah get in? Wolves are…