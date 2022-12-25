Everton Star Onana Lavishes Praise On ‘Amazing Teammate’ Iwobi

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has said he is enjoying his partnership with Alex Iwobi, reports Completesports.com.

Onana arrived Goodison Park from Lille in the summer and has established himself as a key figure at the club.

The Frenchman, Iwobi and Senegal star, Idris Gueye has formed a formidable partnership in the Toffees midfield.

“In terms of the midfield three [alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye and Alex Iwobi], I feel it worked,”Onana told Sky Sports.

“I feel quite comfortable playing with Gana and Alex as they’re amazing players and they make it quite easy for me.”

The Nigeria international has made 15 league appearances for the Merseysiders this season with one goal and five assists to his name.

