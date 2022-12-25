‘I Thought England Would Win The World Cup’

Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison, has revealed that he thought the Three Lions of England would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions were ousted 2-1 by Les Bleus (The Blues) in the quarter-final stage of the tournament on December 18 at the Al Bayt Stadium

In an interview with Sky Sports Darts, Maddison said there was a feeling of optimism throughout the squad.

Also Read: Aina Back in Action For Torino Late January

“There was a real feel we were going to go all the way and win it, to be honest,” Maddison said.

“But it wasn’t to be -we lost to a very good France side. The group is good. I had a few years out the squad, so there are a few new faces that I didn’t know.”

Maddison was an unused substitute at Qatar 2022. He has a sum of seven goals and four assists in 13 Premier League games for Leicester City this season so far.

England won the 1966 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…