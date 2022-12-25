Klopp: Liverpool Can Still Be In EPL Title Race

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he’s optimistic the Reds can still force their way into the Premier League title race.

Buoyed by the return of players who performed well for their countries in Qatar, Klopp is eyeing a charge up the table.

“We obviously left a gap between us and the much more exciting spots in the table, but we consider ourselves in the moment within punching distance and that means we have to chase and that’s what we will do,” Klopp said.

“All the players who are back from the World Cup now look really on it, that’s very important.

“I think some of them could really gain confidence even when it probably was not that low before, but a good World Cup, like for Hendo [Jordan Henderson] for example, is for sure helpful.

“So we are really looking forward to what is coming up but we know it is intense.

“There are never guarantees out there and I can imagine at Arsenal that everybody is buzzing to go again, City you saw, they have expectations and…