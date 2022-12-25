‘Messi On The Same Level As Maradona’ —Capello

Legendary Italian coach Fabio Capello says Lionel Messi was already on the level of Diego Maradona before leading Argentina to the Qatar 2022 World Cup title.

Messi eventually got his hands on football most prestigious trophy after leading Argentina to a third World Cup title.

The former Barcelona star bagged a brace against France in the final which ended 3-3 before Argentina triumphed 4-2 on penalties to land a first world title since 1986.

There have always been the debate about whether Messi has gotten to the level of the late Argentine icon.

But Capello believes Messi had already gotten to the level of the 1986 World Cup winning captain even before the tournament in Qatar.

“To me, he was on the same level even before the World Cup. Pelé, Messi and Maradona did things that others couldn’t even imagine,” Capello was quoted on Football Italia.

