‘Nothing Special About Flying Eagles Group’

Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso has described his team’s group at the 2023 U-20 AFCON as a normal one.

The Flying Eagles, who are the most successful team in the U-20 AFCON, are drawn in Group A with hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal.

Bosso and his side will open their campaign against host Egypt on February 19 in Cairo.

Group B has Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Congo and Group C has The Gambia, Tunisia, Benin Republic and Zambia.

And commenting on the outcome of the draw which was held on Friday, Bosso said:“The group is a normal group. Every team that qualifies for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations is hopeful of qualifying for the World Cup.

“So, whether we are in a tough group or not, if you want to qualify for the World Cup, you must play against the top teams at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We will take it step by step. We won’t put any country first, we…