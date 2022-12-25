Sanusi Returns To Training Ahead Porto Vs Arouca Clash

Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi is back in the frame at Portuguese club, FC Porto after a spell on the sidelines.

Sanusi has been sidelined since sustaining an injury in Porto’s UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in October.

Ahead of the Portuguese Primeira Liga champions trip to Arouca next week Monday, Sanusi is back in training with his teammates.

Read Also: 2022 World Cup: Richarlison’s Strike Against Serbia Voted Goal Of The Tournament

According to reports in Portugal, the left-back trained with his teammates for the first time since he sustained the injury on Thursday.

Sanusi had two other sessions on Friday and Saturday morning.

The 25-year-old has made nine league appearances for Porto this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.