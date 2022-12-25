Strikers Would Dream Of Playing Alongside Messi’

Robert Lewandowski has admitted that any striker would like to play with Qatar 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina Lionel Messi.

The latest news is that Messi is set to sign a new deal to stay at PSG but a return to the Nou Camp could be a fairytale ending to his career.

Lewandowski currently leads the line for Barcelona and he would welcome the World Cup winner.

“It’s not up to me,” Lewandowski was quoted on Daily Mail in an interview, when asked if he would like to play with Messi before he retires.

Also Read: Everton Star Onana Lavishes Praise On ‘Amazing Teammate’ Iwobi

“Of course, we see that now he plays more like a ‘playmaker’, maybe he scores fewer goals and gives more passes to his teammates although he continues to score them.

“But compared to other times, he is now the footballer that any striker would dream of playing alongside him.

Lewandowski was also asked if he thinks Messi has already sealed an eighth Ballon d’Or.

“Of course,” he…