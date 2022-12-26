Aribo, Iwobi In Action As Southampton, Everton’s Poor League Form Continues

It was not the best of returns to Premier League football for Joe Aribo and Southampton following the Saint’s 3-1 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

Going into the fixture, Southampton had failed to win any of their last four Premier League games (three defeats and one draw).

Aribo was introduced into the game for Mali’s Moussa Djenepo before the start of the second half.

Brighton opened scoring on 14 minutes through

Adam Lallana who guided his header into the far corner, converting Solly March’s cross.

In the 35th minute Southampton went 2-0 down after Romain Perraud turned into his own net, trying to clear a cross from the left-hand side.

Bright then went 3-0 ahead in the 56th minute after March cut in from the right-hand side and unleashed a rasping shot into the top corner.

Southampton pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute as James Ward-Prowse nodded in a rebound after his penalty was initially saved by

Robert Sanchez.

At Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi…