Arteta Confident Nketiah Can Fill Jesus Void

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed confidence that Eddie Nketiah can take the place of Gabriel Jesus, amid fears the Brazilian may be sidelined until February.

Jesus picked up a knee injury during Brazil’s final group game against Cameroon at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the striker subsequently undergoing surgery to fix the problem.

As Jesus recovers from injury, Nketiah will take his place as Arsenal ‘s first-choice striker, with no other natural option in Arteta’s squad.

There have been suggestions the Gunners could dip into the transfer market to add to their options up-front. But Arteta has made it clear he is confident Nketiah can help to keep their Premier League title challenge on track.

Nketiah earned a bumper new contract by scoring five goals in his final seven games last season. And that history means Arteta is not concerned the striker has failed to register a goal in the Premier League this campaign.

