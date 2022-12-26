“Ball Possession Is The Death Of Football; Absolutely Boring” -Capello

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello has criticised the tactics of ball possession used by most coaches at the just concluded 2022 World Cup.

The Italian tactician was left unimpressed by the possession game many coaches employed.

He told Il Corriere della Sera. “I’ve heard about many systems, but everyone used the same one: a 9-1 that made teams defend as a unit and attack with many players. It’s useless to invent something else.

“Ball possession is the death of football; absolutely boring.

“Those carrying the ball have no responsibility with ball possession, while it takes courage to play vertically.”

