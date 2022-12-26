‘Don’t Compare Me With Nunez’

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has expressed his displeasure after he was compared to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez was in action for Liverpool against Manchester City in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup which the Reds lost 3-2.

The Uruguayan was guilty of some wasteful finishing on a number of occasions against the reigning Premier League champions.

Nunez had a hat-trick of efforts that were all dragged wide of the post, failing to even get his strikes on target.



After the game, some suggested that while Nunez’s finishing was nothing to write about, the fact he is finding chances is a positive and is similar to the way Cole used to operate during his time at United.

However, having seen the comparisons on Tiwtter, monitored by Mirror Football, Cole quickly hit back by writing: “Cole… Nunez… Not sure where this nonsense started. But it is Christmas, the festival season… I am happily retired. Five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, one League Cup, one…