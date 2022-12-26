First Ever Futsal Lagos Exhibition Game

Futsal Lagos is an initiative that was born out of a need for additional inclusion in the football community in Nigeria and world football at large.

We intend to take proper advantage of this unique opportunity to establish ourselves in this ever-growing inclusive world of football by introducing Futsal, another important facet of the game, to the people of Lagos and Nigeria by extension.

Countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and some countries in the Middle East have been able to create a blueprint for others to follow. This gives us a great advantage to imprint this system as most people here start out playing football on a hard flat surface.

We believe that we can exploit this opportunity and develop a league where these skills that are important in the overall development of any footballer, are seamlessly transferable. This event is scheduled to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Indoor…