Haaland Can Emulate Messi, Ronaldo’s Incredible Goal Scoring Records -De Bruyne

Man City midfielder, Kelvin de Bruyne believes Erling Haaland has the potential to break Lionel.Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal scoring records if he remains fit.

The Norwegian international, who has taking the Premier League by storm with his goal scoring exploits for Man City this ongoing season, will be hoping to continue from where he stopped against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Having netted 200 career goals, De Bruyne in a chat with Dailymail stated that Haaland can score more than 800 goals if he maintains his form.

‘He already has about 200 goals, so he can probably go to 600, 700 or 800 if he stays fit and does the things he does,’ the Belgian said. ‘Erling is a top-level striker.’

There also remains the potential for Haaland to play up front alongside World Cup winner Julian Alvarez once the young Argentine returns.

‘You don’t know what will happen when players come from South America, but he already seemed like an adult playing for us.

“I am…